Recap: St. Clair rolls past Gateway Science Academy

Dayton Turner notched 16 points and 10 rebounds to propel St. Clair past visiting Gateway Science Academy 85-56 Friday.
St. Clair had a decided advantage from the field making 28 of 52 compared to Gateway Science Academys nine of 26. Also finishing in double figures for St. Clair were Justin Hoffman (19), Calvin Henry (17) and Zach Browne (10). Cassius Jones led Gateway Science Academy with 20 points, while Andre Jackson finished with 17 and Jalen Davis added 10. Other leading rebounders for St. Clair were Wesley Hinson (9) and Chase Walters (9).
St. Clair (5-2) travels to Owensville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Gateway Science Academy (0-10) will host Blue Knights on Monday at 7:30 p.m.