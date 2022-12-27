Recap: St. Dominic beats Holt

Trevor North had a game-high 25 points to lead St. Dominic to a 86-69 win over visiting Holt Tuesday.
The Crusaders were effective from the free throw line making 14 of 29. Also finishing in double figures for St. Dominic were Jeremiah Neal (16) and Jack Roppa (10). The leading scorers for Holt were Justin Hayes (20), Pierce Behrndt (14), Will Salonies (10) and Ty Williams (10).
St. Dominic (6-3) will host Timberland on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Holt (4-7) plays at home against St. Charles West on Wednesday at 11 a.m.