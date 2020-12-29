 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Dominic beats Holt
Recap: St. Dominic beats Holt

St. Dominic beat visiting Holt 54-38 Tuesday.

Brendan Deters led St. Dominic with 18 points, while Ryan Schwendeman finished with 16 and Anthony Lewis added 11. Landon Engelage led the way for Holt with 12 points.

