Recap: St. Dominic downs Lafayette

Ryan Schwendeman had a game-high 27 points to lead St. Dominic to a 69-60 win over visiting Lafayette Monday.
Also finishing in double figures for St. Dominic was Brendan Deters with 19 points. Drew Byous was the leading scorer for Lafayette with 18 points.
St. Dominic (1-1) will host Troy Buchanan on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Lafayette (0-1) plays at home against De Smet on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
