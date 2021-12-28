Recap: St. Dominic downs Sikeston

St. Dominic downed visiting Sikeston 57-49 Tuesday.
-
Vianney's long-range shooting helps it knock off Eureka in Coaches vs. Cancer opener
-
COVID-19 complicates holiday tournaments across the area
-
Murphy caps dynamic day with 20 points in Columbia's tournament win over Civic Memorial
-
Lenhardt's offensive explosion lifts Waterloo to tournament win over crosstown rival Gibault
-
Oakville struggles in second half, falls to Mundelein in Collinsville tournament
Ryan Schwendeman led St. Dominic with 18 points, while Matthew Willenbrink finished with 16 and Brayden Gardner added 14.
St. Dominic (7-3) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt South on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Sikeston (3-2) travels to Holt on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.