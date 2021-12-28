 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Dominic downs Sikeston
St. Dominic downed visiting Sikeston 57-49 Tuesday.

Ryan Schwendeman led St. Dominic with 18 points, while Matthew Willenbrink finished with 16 and Brayden Gardner added 14.

St. Dominic (7-3) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt South on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Sikeston (3-2) travels to Holt on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

