Recap: St. Dominic downs Troy Buchanan

Ryan Schwendeman had a game-high 32 points to lead St. Dominic to a 74-66 win over Troy Buchanan Wednesday at Troy Buchanan.
The Crusaders made 25 of 33 free throws while the Trojans connected on 14 of 21 for the game. Also finishing in double figures for St. Dominic were Anthony Lewis (14) and Brendan Deters (10). Griffin St. Pierre led the way for Troy Buchanan with 26 points and Nathan Ryan added 11.
St. Dominic (2-1) plays at Francis Howell on Friday at 7 p.m. Troy Buchanan (0-1) goes on the road to play Holt on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
