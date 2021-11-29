Recap: St. Dominic topples Holt

Ryan Schwendeman had a game-high 26 points to lead St. Dominic to a 65-52 win over visiting Holt Monday.
Other contributing scorers for St. Dominic were Trevor North (8), Roppa (8), Vanourney (8) and Matthew Willenbrink (8). Landon Engelage led the way for Holt with 18 points.
St. Dominic (1-0) travels to Troy Buchanan on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Holt (0-1) plays at Hickman on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
