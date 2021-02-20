Recap: St. Dominic topples Vianney

St. Dominic toppled Vianney 58-44 Saturday at Vianney.
-
Collinsville kicks offense back into gear with win over Metro-East Lutheran
-
Chaminade claims first MCC title since 2018 with victory against CBC
-
St. Pius fills its gym for rivalry game days before playoff basketball begins
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 11
-
Boruff uses late magic to help Breese Central rally past Columbia
Brendan Deters was the leading scorer for St. Dominic with 23 points and Ryan Schwendeman added 19. Ethan Lattimore led Vianney with 15 points.
St. Dominic (18-5) hosts Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Vianney (10-9) hosts Borgia on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.