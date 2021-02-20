 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Dominic topples Vianney
Recap: St. Dominic topples Vianney

St. Dominic toppled Vianney 58-44 Saturday at Vianney.

Brendan Deters was the leading scorer for St. Dominic with 23 points and Ryan Schwendeman added 19. Ethan Lattimore led Vianney with 15 points.

St. Dominic (18-5) hosts Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Vianney (10-9) hosts Borgia on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

