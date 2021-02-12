Recap: St. Dominic triumphs over Borgia

St. Dominic triumphed over visiting Borgia 69-32 Friday.
Grant Schroeder was the leading scorer for Borgia with 10 points.
St. Dominic (16-5) hosts Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Borgia (11-8) visits St. Pius X on Monday at 7 p.m.
