Recap: St. Dominic triumphs over Borgia
St. Dominic triumphed over visiting Borgia 69-32 Friday.

Grant Schroeder was the leading scorer for Borgia with 10 points.

St. Dominic (16-5) hosts Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Borgia (11-8) visits St. Pius X on Monday at 7 p.m.

