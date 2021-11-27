Recap: St. Elmo handily defeats Father McGivney

Gavyn Smith had a game-high 27 points to lead St. Elmo to a 75-53 win over visiting Father McGivney Saturday.
St. Elmo shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 14 shots. Father McGivney hit five of 19 3-pointers. Also finishing in double figures for St. Elmo were Adam Atwood (13), Caleb Campbell (11) and Jarrett Pasley (10). Jack Rodgers was the leading scorer for Father McGivney with 21 points and Jacob Huber added 10.
Father McGivney (3-1) travels to New Athens on Saturday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m.
