 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Elmo handily defeats Father McGivney
0 comments

Recap: St. Elmo handily defeats Father McGivney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gavyn Smith had a game-high 27 points to lead St. Elmo to a 75-53 win over visiting Father McGivney Saturday.

St. Elmo shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 14 shots. Father McGivney hit five of 19 3-pointers. Also finishing in double figures for St. Elmo were Adam Atwood (13), Caleb Campbell (11) and Jarrett Pasley (10). Jack Rodgers was the leading scorer for Father McGivney with 21 points and Jacob Huber added 10.

Father McGivney (3-1) travels to New Athens on Saturday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News