Recap: St. Elmo handily defeats Father McGivney

St. Elmo shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 14 shots. Father McGivney hit five of 19 3-pointers. Also finishing in double figures for St. Elmo were Adam Atwood (13), Caleb Campbell (11) and Jarrett Pasley (10). Jack Rodgers was the leading scorer for Father McGivney with 21 points and Jacob Huber added 10.