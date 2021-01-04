Recap: St. James beats Dixon

Kadin Guese posted 13 points and 13 rebounds to propel St. James over visiting Dixon 64-48 Monday.
Also finishing in double figures for St. James were Peyton Gruver (14) and Silas Redburn (11).
St. James (4-4) plays at home against Fatima on Monday, January 11 at 6 p.m.
