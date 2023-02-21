St. James outlasted visiting North County 78-75 in double overtime on Tuesday.
The leading scorers for St. James were Peyton Gruver (23), James Perkins (18), Silas Redburn (17) and Cooper Harlan (12). Layne Wigger led North County with 34 points, while Drew Johnson finished with 16 and Jobe Smith added 11. The leading rebounder for North County was Jobe Smith (13)
St. James (9-17) plays at home against Owensville on Monday at 5:30 p.m. North County (11-13) will host Windsor (Imperial) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.