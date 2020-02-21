Recap: St. James rolls past Hermann
St. James rolled past Hermann 63-33 Friday at Hermann.

Trent Anderson led the way for Hermann with 12 points.

St. James (20-3) visits Mountain Grove on Monday at 4 p.m. Hermann (14-11) plays at home against Bowling Green on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

