Recap: St. Louis Christian downs Hazelwood Central

Jordan Nesbitt had a game-high 27 points to lead St. Louis Christian to a 59-51 win over Hazelwood Central Friday at SLUH.
Poor free throw shooting did not help the Hawks. They hit only eight of 18 while the Cougars made 22 of 30. Also finishing in double figures for St. Louis Christian were Mayen Maen (13) and Vasean Allette (12). Jonathan Dunn led the way for Hazelwood Central with 19 points.
St. Louis Christian (4-1) goes on the road to play CBC on Saturday at 6 p.m. Hazelwood Central (4-4) goes on the road to play University City on Saturday at 3 p.m.