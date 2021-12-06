Recap: St. Louis Patriots triumphs over Gateway Science Academy

St. Louis Patriots cruised to a 65-32 win over visiting Gateway Science Academy Monday.
Eli Miller led St. Louis Patriots with 24 points, while Josh Maicel finished with 16 and Stan Rages added 13. Darrion Jackson led the way for Gateway Science Academy with 19 points.
St. Louis Patriots (3-3) hosts Principia on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Gateway Science Academy (0-3) hosts Bayless on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
