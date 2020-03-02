Recap: St. Mary's triumphs over Festus
Recap: St. Mary's triumphs over Festus

Sofora Rasas had a game-high 27 points to lead St. Mary's to a 73-35 win over visiting Festus Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for St. Mary's was Avion Bass with 10 points.

St. Mary's (10-16) hosts Gateway STEM on Thursday at 7 p.m.

