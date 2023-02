Zyree Collins had a game-high 27 points to lead St. Mary's to a 75-58 win over visiting Duchesne Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for St. Mary's were Kaliel Boyd (18) and Demetrius Griffin (11). The leading scorers for Duchesne were David Tague (18), Josh Baker-Mays (17), Ethan Kissell (10) and Cam Lee (10).

St. Mary's (11-11) will host Lift For Life on Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. Duchesne (7-13) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 7 p.m.