Zyree Collins scored 25 points to lead St. Mary's to a 77-58 victory over visiting Metro Thursday.

Also finishing in double figures for St. Mary's were Kaliel Boyd (13) and Demetrius Griffin (10). Amari Foluke led the way for Metro with 29 points and Devin Carter added 10.

St. Mary's (8-8) goes on the road to play Borgia on Friday at 7 p.m. Metro (5-12) visits KIPP St. Louis on Thursday, February 2 at 6 p.m.