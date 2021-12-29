 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Mary's breezes by St. Charles
Recap: St. Mary's breezes by St. Charles

St. Mary's breezed by St. Charles 75-56 Wednesday at MICDS.

The leading scorers for St. Mary's were Zyree Collins (20), Kaliel Boyd (10), Kameron Taylor (10) and Lee Williams Jr. (10). Nick Pugh was the leading scorer for St. Charles with 14 points and Elijah Leech added 12.

St. Mary's (6-6) hosts Metro on Friday, January 7 at 7 p.m. St. Charles (7-4) will host Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

