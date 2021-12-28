Recap: St. Mary's defeats Ritenour

St. Mary's defeated Ritenour 76-70 Tuesday at MICDS.
The leading scorers for St. Mary's were Zyree Collins (16), Kameron Taylor (15), Kaliel Boyd (11) and Lee Williams Jr. (11).
St. Mary's (5-6) plays at home against Metro on Friday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Ritenour (1-7) visits Jennings on Tuesday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m.
