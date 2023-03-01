Zyree Collins had a game-high 30 points to lead St. Mary's to a 70-56 win over Summit Wednesday at Cardinal Ritter.
The Dragons shot 60% (24 of 40) from the field, while Summit was 11 of 27 (41%). Also finishing in double figures for St. Mary's was Kaliel Boyd with 18 points. Shane Conner led the way for Summit with 21 points and Dominic Nenninger added 17. The leading rebounder for St. Mary's was O'Ryan Hill (10).
St. Mary's (15-12) goes on the road to play Cardinal Ritter on Friday at 4:30 p.m.