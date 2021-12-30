 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Mary's tops Liberty (Wentzville)
St. Mary's topped visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 66-55 Thursday.

The leading scorers for St. Mary's were Kameron Taylor (16), Zyree Collins (14), Noah Johnson (12) and Kaliel Boyd (10). Nate Bobikiewicz led Liberty (Wentzville) with 13 points, while Jaden Betton finished with 10 and Alex Fillner added 10.

St. Mary's (7-6) will host Metro on Friday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-3) travels to Fort Zumwalt North on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

