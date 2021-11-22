 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Mary's tops McKinley
Kameron Taylor had a game-high 27 points to lead St. Mary's to a 80-68 win over McKinley Monday at McKinley.

Also finishing in double figures for St. Mary's were Noah Johnson (15), Malik Dennis (11) and Zyree Collins (10). Derryl Howard led the way for McKinley with 16 points. The leading rebounder for McKinley was Jordan Cotton (10)

St. Mary's (1-0) travels to Miller Career on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. McKinley (1-1) travels to Medicine and Bioscience on Monday, November 29 at 6 p.m.

