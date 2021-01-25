Recap: St. Pius X breezes by Grandview

Nathan Ruble had 15 points and 12 rebounds to propel St. Pius X over visiting Grandview 52-33 Monday.
-
IDPH clears way for Metro East high schools to resume practice Monday
-
Hazelwood Central looks to get on track after two-month COVID-19 delay
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 7
-
Fort Zumwalt North pulls into tie for league lead by beating Washington
-
St. Dominic hands Priory first loss in battle between two of area's top players
Also finishing in double figures for St. Pius X was Michael Bollinger with 11 points. The other leading rebounder for St. Pius X was Zander Parson (13).
St. Pius X (9-1) will host Gateway Legacy Christian Acade on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Grandview (2-12) hosts Perryville on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.