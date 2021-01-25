 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Pius X breezes by Grandview
Nathan Ruble had 15 points and 12 rebounds to propel St. Pius X over visiting Grandview 52-33 Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for St. Pius X was Michael Bollinger with 11 points. The other leading rebounder for St. Pius X was Zander Parson (13).

St. Pius X (9-1) will host Gateway Legacy Christian Acade on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Grandview (2-12) hosts Perryville on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

