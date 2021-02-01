 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Pius X defeats Blue Knights
Nathan Ruble had 11 points and 11 rebounds to propel St. Pius X past visiting Blue Knights 42-38 Monday.

Also contributing to St. Pius X's win were Michael Bollinger (9) and Chase Marnin (8).

St. Pius X (10-3) plays at home against Liberty Christian Academy on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

