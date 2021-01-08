 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Pius X defeats Grandview
Recap: St. Pius X defeats Grandview

St. Pius X defeated Grandview 46-41 Friday at Grandview.

The leading rebounder for Grandview was David Creath (9)

St. Pius X (6-0) hosts Hillsboro on Monday at 7 p.m. Grandview (1-8) will host Crystal City on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

