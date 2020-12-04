Recap: St. Pius X defeats Orchard Farm

St. Pius X defeated visiting Orchard Farm 45-40 Friday.
Zander Parson was the leading scorer for St. Pius X with 16 points and Chase Marnin added 13. Joseph McLaurin was the leading scorer for Orchard Farm with 19 points and Brady Wolf added 10. The leading rebounder for St. Pius X was Nathan Ruble (8).
St. Pius X (1-0) plays at home against Valley Park on Monday at 7 p.m. Orchard Farm (1-1) plays at Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.