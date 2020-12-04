 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Pius X defeats Orchard Farm
St. Pius X defeated visiting Orchard Farm 45-40 Friday.

Zander Parson was the leading scorer for St. Pius X with 16 points and Chase Marnin added 13. Joseph McLaurin was the leading scorer for Orchard Farm with 19 points and Brady Wolf added 10. The leading rebounder for St. Pius X was Nathan Ruble (8).

St. Pius X (1-0) plays at home against Valley Park on Monday at 7 p.m. Orchard Farm (1-1) plays at Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

