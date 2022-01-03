Recap: St. Pius X downs Crystal City

Nathan Ruble had 18 points and 12 rebounds to propel St. Pius X over visiting Crystal City 61-52 Monday.
Also finishing in double figures for St. Pius X were Patrick Flanagan (10) and Dabrein Moss (10). Calloway Dashner led Crystal City with 17 points, while Cyle Schaumburg finished with 11 and Ian Kirn added 10. The leading rebounder for Crystal City was Calloway Dashner (10)
St. Pius X (6-6) hosts Grandview on Friday at 7 p.m. Crystal City (4-7) plays at St. Vincent on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
