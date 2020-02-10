Recap: St. Pius X downs Windsor (Imperial)

St. Pius X downed Windsor (Imperial) 58-51 Monday at Windsor (Imperial).
The leading scorers for St. Pius X were Kayden Cook (13), Riley Naeger (11), Nathan Ruble (11) and Josh Ruble (10). Pierce Hartmann led the way for Windsor (Imperial) with 13 points and Norman Alford added 11. The leading rebounders for St. Pius X were Josh Ruble (9), Nathan Ruble (9) and Riley Naeger (8). The leading rebounder for Windsor (Imperial) was Norman Alford (10)
St. Pius X (16-6) goes on the road to play Jefferson on Friday at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (11-9) plays at home against Hancock on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.