Recap: St. Pius X downs Windsor (Imperial)
0 comments

Recap: St. Pius X downs Windsor (Imperial)

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

St. Pius X downed Windsor (Imperial) 58-51 Monday at Windsor (Imperial).

The leading scorers for St. Pius X were Kayden Cook (13), Riley Naeger (11), Nathan Ruble (11) and Josh Ruble (10). Pierce Hartmann led the way for Windsor (Imperial) with 13 points and Norman Alford added 11. The leading rebounders for St. Pius X were Josh Ruble (9), Nathan Ruble (9) and Riley Naeger (8). The leading rebounder for Windsor (Imperial) was Norman Alford (10)

St. Pius X (16-6) goes on the road to play Jefferson on Friday at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (11-9) plays at home against Hancock on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports