 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Pius X topples St. Paul Lutheran
0 comments

Recap: St. Pius X topples St. Paul Lutheran

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Zander Parson notched 16 points and 10 rebounds to propel St. Pius X over visiting St. Paul Lutheran 62-47 Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for St. Pius X were Michael Bollinger (13) and Chase Marnin (12). The other leading rebounder for St. Pius X was Nathan Ruble (8).

St. Pius X (4-0) hosts Hillsboro on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran (2-2) goes on the road to play Herculaneum on Monday, January 4 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports