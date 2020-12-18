Recap: St. Pius X topples St. Paul Lutheran

Zander Parson notched 16 points and 10 rebounds to propel St. Pius X over visiting St. Paul Lutheran 62-47 Friday.
Also finishing in double figures for St. Pius X were Michael Bollinger (13) and Chase Marnin (12). The other leading rebounder for St. Pius X was Nathan Ruble (8).
St. Pius X (4-0) hosts Hillsboro on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran (2-2) goes on the road to play Herculaneum on Monday, January 4 at 7 p.m.
