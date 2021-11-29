Recap: St. Pius X triumphs over Valley Park

St. Pius X triumphed over Valley Park 70-25 Monday at Valley Park.
St. Pius X had a decided advantage from the field making 24 of 43 compared to Valley Parks eight of 27. Patrick Flanagan led St. Pius X with 11 points, while Collin Smith finished with 10 and John Whitman added 10. Will Geary led the way for Valley Park with 15 points.
St. Pius X (2-0) will host Principia on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Valley Park (1-3) plays at home against Orchard Farm on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
