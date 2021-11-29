 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Pius X triumphs over Valley Park
0 comments

Recap: St. Pius X triumphs over Valley Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Pius X triumphed over Valley Park 70-25 Monday at Valley Park.

St. Pius X had a decided advantage from the field making 24 of 43 compared to Valley Parks eight of 27. Patrick Flanagan led St. Pius X with 11 points, while Collin Smith finished with 10 and John Whitman added 10. Will Geary led the way for Valley Park with 15 points.

St. Pius X (2-0) will host Principia on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Valley Park (1-3) plays at home against Orchard Farm on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News