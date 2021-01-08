 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Vincent beats Crystal City
0 comments

Recap: St. Vincent beats Crystal City

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

St. Vincent defeated Crystal City 70-53 in zero overtimes Friday at Crystal City.

Donovan Tullock led Crystal City with 16 points and Carson Short added 11.

St. Vincent (9-2) visits Oran on Friday, January 15 at 6 p.m. Crystal City (1-7) travels to Grandview on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2021Large schoolsLast Week1. CBC (3-0)12. Chaminade (4-1)23. Francis Howell (7-3)54. Pattonville (4-0)N…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports