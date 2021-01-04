 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Vincent downs Valle Catholic
Shawn Koishor posted 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead St. Vincent past visiting Valle Catholic 55-48 Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for St. Vincent were Evan DeWilde (10) and Philip Ernst (10).

St. Vincent (7-2) travels to Bismarck on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Valle Catholic (5-3) plays at home against Jefferson on Tuesday, January 26 at 7:30 p.m.

