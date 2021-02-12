Recap: St. Vincent triumphs over Grandview

St. Vincent cruised to a 56-22 win over visiting Grandview Friday.
The leading rebounders for Grandview were David Creath (8) and Levi Lalonde (8).
St. Vincent (16-4) hosts Herculaneum on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Grandview (2-17) plays at home against St. Paul Lutheran on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
