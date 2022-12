Braden Buffington had a game-high 27 points to lead Staunton to a 55-39 win over Hardin Calhoun Monday at Carlinville.

Also finishing in double figures for Staunton was Brady Gillen with 15 points. Conner Longnecker was the leading scorer for Hardin Calhoun with 14 points and Chase Caselton added 11.

Staunton (5-5) travels to Carlinville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Hardin Calhoun (1-5) goes on the road to play Litchfield on Tuesday at 3 p.m.