Staunton defeated visiting Williamsville 36-30 Friday.
Ethan Booth led Staunton with 22 points.
Staunton (2-1) plays at home against Wood River on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Williamsville (0-1) visits Litchfield on Monday, December 23 at 4 p.m.
