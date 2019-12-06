Subscribe now!

Staunton defeated visiting Williamsville 36-30 Friday.

Ethan Booth led Staunton with 22 points.

Staunton (2-1) plays at home against Wood River on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Williamsville (0-1) visits Litchfield on Monday, December 23 at 4 p.m.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.