Recap: Staunton handily defeats Bunker Hill
Recap: Staunton handily defeats Bunker Hill

Staunton handily defeated visiting Bunker Hill 39-14 Thursday.

Ethan Booth led the way for Staunton with 23 points.

Staunton (5-4) plays at Wood River on Friday at 6 p.m. Bunker Hill (0-2) will host Gillespie on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

