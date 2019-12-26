Recap: Staunton handily defeats Bunker Hill

Staunton handily defeated visiting Bunker Hill 39-14 Thursday.
Ethan Booth led the way for Staunton with 23 points.
Staunton (5-4) plays at Wood River on Friday at 6 p.m. Bunker Hill (0-2) will host Gillespie on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
