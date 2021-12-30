Recap: Staunton handily defeats Hardin Calhoun

Staunton handily defeated Hardin Calhoun 54-31 Thursday at Carlinville.
The Bulldogs were effective from the free throw line making 20 of 30. Cayden Silvester led Staunton with 17 points, while Braden Buffington finished with 15 and Brady Gillen added 12. Chase Caselton led Hardin Calhoun with 13 points.
Staunton (3-9) plays at home against North Mac on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Hardin Calhoun (0-4) plays at Staunton on Wednesday, February 2 at 6 p.m.
