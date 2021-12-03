 Skip to main content
Recap: STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley breezes by Maplewood-RH
Recap: STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley breezes by Maplewood-RH

STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley breezed by visiting Maplewood-RH 57-36 Friday.

The Bulldogs were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 12 of 26 shots. Quenton Parker led the way for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley with 19 points and Derreck Beal added 11. The leading rebounders for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley were Brian Wafford (10) and Joshua Flowers (8).

STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (2-2) plays at Hazelwood East on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. Maplewood-RH (0-3) plays at home against Crossroads College Prep on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

