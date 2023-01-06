 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley breezes by McKinley

Ja'Len Thomas notched 26 points and 15 rebounds to lead STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley past visiting McKinley 81-62 Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley were Elias Silas (20) and Joshua Flowers (15). The other leading rebounder for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley was Elias Silas (9).

STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (5-6) goes on the road to play Medicine and Bioscience on Wednesday at 6 p.m. McKinley (1-10) goes on the road to play Medicine and Bioscience on Monday at 6:15 p.m.

