Recap: STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley breezes by McKinley

Also finishing in double figures for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley were Elias Silas (20) and Joshua Flowers (15). The other leading rebounder for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley was Elias Silas (9).

STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (5-6) goes on the road to play Medicine and Bioscience on Wednesday at 6 p.m. McKinley (1-10) goes on the road to play Medicine and Bioscience on Monday at 6:15 p.m.