Recap: STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley defeats Affton

The Bulldogs dominated the boards, outrebounding the Cougars 30-11. Joshua Flowers led the way for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley with 17 points and Elias Silas added 14. Sean LaRose led the way for Affton with 14 points and Keith Watson added 10. The leading rebounders for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley were Joshua Flowers (9) and Ja'Len Thomas (9).