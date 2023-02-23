Ja'Len Thomas posted 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley past visiting Northwest Cedar Hill 68-53 Thursday.

The Bulldogs were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 10 shots. Also finishing in double figures for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley were Elias Silas (16), Joshua Flowers (14) and Samori Hall (14).

STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (9-14) goes on the road to play Normandy on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-14) goes on the road to play Eureka on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.