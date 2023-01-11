 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience

STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley triumphed over Medicine and Bioscience 67-30 Wednesday at Medicine and Bioscience.

The Bulldogs were seven of 14 (50 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Joshua Flowers led STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley with 16 points, while Samori Hall finished with 16 and Elijah Boyd added 13. The leading rebounder for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley was Samori Hall (8).

STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (6-6) goes on the road to play Affton on Friday, January 20 at 6:30 p.m. Medicine and Bioscience (0-8) will host Soldan on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

