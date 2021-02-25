 Skip to main content
Recap: Steeleville breezes by New Athens
Recap: Steeleville breezes by New Athens

Steeleville breezed by visiting New Athens 58-38 Thursday.

Gannon Birkner was the leading scorer for New Athens with 21 points.

Steeleville (6-0) plays at home against Lebanon, Illinois on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. New Athens (1-4) hosts Steeleville on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

