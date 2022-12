Jacoby Gross had a game-high 27 points to lead Steeleville to a 56-48 win over Trico Friday at Trico.

Also finishing in double figures for Steeleville was Carter Wasson with 22 points. Gavin Wilks led the way for Trico with 18 points and Kanon Wilson added 17.

Steeleville (1-2) travels to Lebanon, Illinois on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Trico (0-3) plays at home against Okawville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.