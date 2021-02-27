 Skip to main content
Recap: Steeleville handily defeats Lebanon, Illinois
Steeleville handily defeated visiting Lebanon, Illinois 68-45 Saturday.

Joshua Fairlie led the way for Lebanon, Illinois with 12 points. The leading rebounder for Lebanon, Illinois was Ahman Terrell (11)

Steeleville (7-0) plays at New Athens on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Lebanon, Illinois (1-6) travels to Okawville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

