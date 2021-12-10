Recap: Steeleville handily defeats New Athens

Steeleville handily defeated New Athens 60-36 Friday at New Athens.
Gannon Birkner led the way for New Athens with 11 points.
Steeleville (4-1) travels to Okawville on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. New Athens (3-4) plays at Trico on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
