Recap: Steeleville handily defeats New Athens
Recap: Steeleville handily defeats New Athens

Steeleville handily defeated New Athens 60-36 Friday at New Athens.

Gannon Birkner led the way for New Athens with 11 points.

Steeleville (4-1) travels to Okawville on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. New Athens (3-4) plays at Trico on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

