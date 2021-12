Jacoby Gross led Steeleville with 14 points, while Carter Wasson finished with 13 and Reid Harriss added 12. Ethan Willis led Sparta with 8 points.

Steeleville (2-0) goes on the road to play Trico on Friday at 7 p.m. Sparta (0-2) goes on the road to play Carterville on Friday at 5:30 p.m.