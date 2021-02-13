 Skip to main content
Recap: Steeleville rolls past Lebanon, Illinois
Recap: Steeleville rolls past Lebanon, Illinois

Steeleville rolled past Lebanon, Illinois 67-41 Saturday at Lebanon, Illinois.

Ahman Terrell led Lebanon, Illinois with 8 points. The leading rebounder for Lebanon, Illinois was Andrew Schulte (9)

Steeleville (1-0) hosts Valmeyer on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Lebanon, Illinois (0-2) plays at Dupo on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

