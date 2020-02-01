Recap: Steeleville rolls past Odin

Steeleville rolled past visiting Odin 55-25 Saturday.
Austin Hagel led the way for Steeleville with 24 points and Jordan Wilson added 10. Reese Wimberly led the way for Odin with 8 points.
Steeleville (11-11) travels to Union on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
